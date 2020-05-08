Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday.

LYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 173,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,288,391. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 12%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

