Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

LMT traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

