Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 601,658 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,658 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $115,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,908,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024,184. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

