Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,884. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

