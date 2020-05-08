Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $71,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,298. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.