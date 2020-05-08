Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,085 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $66,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

