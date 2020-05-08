Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,561 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,989 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.40% of Citrix Systems worth $69,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $8,635,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,520,000. South State Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 30.6% in the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 11,297 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 401.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 26,923 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.98. 1,480,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,649. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

