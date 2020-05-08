Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Anthem worth $49,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $8.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.33. The stock had a trading volume of 968,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,516. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.03. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

