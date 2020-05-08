Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $150.77 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,022 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $150,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.47 and a 200-day moving average of $274.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

