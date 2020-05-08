Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $46.37 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,086 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $470,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,237 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.34. The company had a trading volume of 938,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,666. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

