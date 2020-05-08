Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $47.55 Million Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 248.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,665 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $47,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

Shares of CHTR traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $515.28. The stock had a trading volume of 604,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.18. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

