Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $60.56 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 483,465 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $60,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,765. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

