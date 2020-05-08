Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $63.02 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,419 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.21% of HCA Healthcare worth $63,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. 1,692,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,785. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

