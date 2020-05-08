Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $67.23 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $67,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,898. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

