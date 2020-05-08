Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $67.44 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $67,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.90. 5,402,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,630 shares of company stock worth $61,690,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

