Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $71.54 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 30,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $71,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.70. 6,166,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702,094. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

