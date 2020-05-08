Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $74.94 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,714 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Biogen worth $74,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $41,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $6,264,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,255. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.84. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

