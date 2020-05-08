Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 29,713 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Yum! Brands worth $79,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

