Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,608 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.26% of Cintas worth $46,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.21. 374,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day moving average is $251.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

