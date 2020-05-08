Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 451.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 54.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Netflix by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.55. 5,043,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797,147. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.89.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.