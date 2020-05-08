Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $102,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,627,000 after buying an additional 105,065 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $153.44. 145,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

