Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 10,025 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.59% of AutoZone worth $116,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 131.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.87.

NYSE AZO traded up $42.41 on Friday, hitting $1,054.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,369. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $916.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,078.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

