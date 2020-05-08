Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 20,130 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NetEase worth $44,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,570,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in NetEase by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,883,000 after buying an additional 698,417 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after buying an additional 546,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,874,000 after acquiring an additional 208,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.77. 442,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.69. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $367.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Macquarie cut NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.76.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.