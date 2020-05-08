Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 216,125 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JD.Com worth $46,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JD.Com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in JD.Com by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in JD.Com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after acquiring an additional 407,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 14,083,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,160,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

