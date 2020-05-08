Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 230,596 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,596 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Incyte worth $77,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,966. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

