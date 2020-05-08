Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 2,765 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $63,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

