Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 323,476 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 323,476 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $92,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 201,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 546,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,602,954. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley cut TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

