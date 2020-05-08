Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 36,375 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.81% of Varian Medical Systems worth $75,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $65,435,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $118.70. 581,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

