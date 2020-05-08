Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $44,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,185. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $162.77. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.