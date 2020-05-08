Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $44,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

LOW stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. 3,946,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

