Lumentum (LITE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/7/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

5/6/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $96.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

4/8/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/27/2020 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 1,455,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,244. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

