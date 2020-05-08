Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.01. 507,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$13.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.