LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 616,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,048. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

