LyondellBasell Industries NV Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of LYB opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

