Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra increased their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

NYSE:MGA opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 490,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 99.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

