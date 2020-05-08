Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

MGY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 567.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 104,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 88,578 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

