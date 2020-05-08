Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report sales of $55.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $59.43 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $61.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $222.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.86 million to $238.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $245.08 million, with estimates ranging from $237.34 million to $254.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $26.33 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $366,575.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at $719,826.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

