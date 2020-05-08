Main Street Research LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.86. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.