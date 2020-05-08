Main Street Research LLC Has $39.74 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 9.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.