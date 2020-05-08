Mallcoin (MLC) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Mallcoin has a total market capitalization of $642,625.21 and $9,418.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mallcoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.02171609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00176561 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

