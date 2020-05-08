Mandalay Resources (MND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.01 million for the quarter.

TSE:MND traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.65. 76,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.55. The company has a market cap of $132.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.91. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$1.72.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

