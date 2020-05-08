ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 58,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $68.39 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

