Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce $23.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.92 million. Marchex reported sales of $26.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $92.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $101.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $96.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 132,592 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $436,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,028,402 shares of company stock worth $3,281,779. 18.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marchex during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHX stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

