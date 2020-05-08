Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Marchex has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 3,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,698. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 132,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $436,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,028,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,779. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

