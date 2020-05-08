Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for approximately 8.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $33.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $869.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $890.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,102.48. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.