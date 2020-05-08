Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $118.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

Shares of VAC traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.33. 16,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

