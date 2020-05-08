Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.63. 3,697,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. Match Group has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mazama Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,585,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.