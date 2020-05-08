Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Nomura Instinet

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price increased by research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Shares of MTCH traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,527. Match Group has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,106,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

