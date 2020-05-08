Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Matson worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,570,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Matson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. TheStreet lowered Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

MATX stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Matson Inc has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.81 million. Matson had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Matson’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

