MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

MKC stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

